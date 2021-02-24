Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Former Chief Justice, David Maraga, has sued flamboyant lawyer and well-known cartel, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, over libelous tweets targeting him.

Maraga in a lawsuit on Tuesday claimed Ahmednasir nicknamed ‘The Grand Mullah’ circulated a defamatory, libelous, and scandalous tweet on January 12, which was aimed at tarnishing his good name.

The controversial tweet reads “If CJ Maraga is a decent and honest Kenyan, he should come clean on the issue of the senior judge of the Supreme Court who took a KSh 220 million bribe. CJ Maraga and I know the judge…intelligent Kenyans must read a lot on Maraga’s astute silence on this matter.”

Maraga in the lawsuit says the remarks were portrayed to mean he is not an honest and decent Kenyan saying the words were false and made out of malice and were meant to injure his character and reputation as a retired CJ, statesman, and a church elder at the Seventh Day Adventist church.

The former Supreme Court president further said the tweet had subjected him to public hatred, ridicule, contempt, scandal, and odium.

He requested the court to order Ahmednasir to publish a fitting apology on his Twitter handle which has more than 1.1 million followers as well as in the Standard and Daily Nation newspapers.

The former CJ also ordered the defendant to pull down the tweet, meet the costs of the suit as well as pay damages for libel and defamation.

