Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has responded to party leaders, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula, who on Wednesday asked him to support one of them for the presidency in 2022.

The three leaders, who were speaking in Matungu, said Raila Odinga should not vie for presidency in 2022 and instead should support one of them.

But in a fierce response, Raila through ODM’s Communications Director, Philip Etale, said he still enjoys the support of the country and he cannot endorse anybody for a top seat in 2022.

Etale said Jakom has the support of the whole country and those who are urging him to endorse him want to ‘eat his sweat’

“@RailaOdinga’s CONSTITUENCY is solid. Whether in Western, Nyanza, Coast, Rift Valley, Mt. Kenya, Northern Kenya etc, IT NEVER CHANGES, IT NEVER SHIFTS. So trying to blackmail him hoping to rip from NO SWEAT is a big DREAM. Kuja Polepole jamaa,” Etale tweeted.

