Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, has spoken about Monday’s embarrassing incident in Kisumu County where he was ejected from the podium by Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Governor Obado arrived late at the meeting together with Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga and was asked to leave the high table and sit with others by Raila Odinga.

In a Facebook post after he was humiliated, Obado appeared unperturbed by the incident and even thanked the people of Kisumu for welcoming him to the lakeside city.

He also vowed to champion for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) despite earlier reports linking him to Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler movement which is opposed to the document.

“I joined the Rt. Hon Raila Amollo Odinga, fellow Governors, MPs, professionals, delegates and Members of the County Assemblies of the Lower Nyanza counties at a consultative meeting in Kisumu. Migori County Assembly will pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 as soon as possible. Thank you the people of Kisumu for the great reception. #bbikenyamoja,” Obado wrote.

