Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, has congratulated 39 County Assemblies for passing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

By Wednesday evening, more than 38 counties had passed the report which has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

In an interview with Radio Jambo on Wednesday morning, Kibicho said the passing of the bill has shown that Kenyans have a lot of trust in Uhuru and Raila who are the proponents of the bill.

“The overwhelming positive response by over 90 percent of the counties differentiates noise from reality. It demonstrates Kenyans have understood and chosen the path of reconciliation based on the pillars of fair representation and resource allocation,” Kibicho said.

The PS added that the results of ‘Super Tuesday’ prove that Kenyans trust BBI to promote nationhood and patriotism.

Kibicho also urged those who were opposed to the bill to join the winning team and avoid future embarrassment.

Deputy President William Ruto is among senior leaders who were opposed to the report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST