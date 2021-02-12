Friday, February 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had asked him to resign if he is not satisfied with the work of his government.

The President, who spoke in Uthiru, Nairobi, when launching the Uthiru Water supply project on Friday, told Ruto if he has problems with the government, then he is at liberty to resign.

“Hakuna haja ya kuincite wakenya wenyewe kwa wenyewe. Unakuja unasema kwa mdomo moja serikali ni mbaya alafu kwa mdomo mwingine ati tumefanya kama serikali. Kwani serikali ni ngapi? Si ni moja? Kama unataka uzuri wake ukae nayo, kama unataja ubaya wake toka uwache wale wengine waendelee,” Uhuru said.

“Lakini huwezi kuja na mdomo moja unasema hii na mdomo mwingine unasema matusi ya wale ambao unasema unafanya na wao. Tuheshimiane jameni.” Uhuru added.

But hours later, Ruto, who spoke in Kiambaa Constituency, responded to him saying “a friend in need is a friend indeed”

Ruto reminded the President that he stood with him while both were facing International Criminal Court cases and those he is currently dining with were asking for their incarceration at The Hague.

“When Uhuru needed a friend to stand with him, when no one else wanted to support him because of the ICC cases, or because his father was president, or because he came from Mt. Kenya, I was the one who did,” Ruto said.

He concluded by saying Uhuru should realise “akufaaye kwa dhiki ndio rafiki”

The Kenyan DAILY POST