Friday, February 26, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has said there are plans to evict Deputy President William Ruto from his official residence in Karen for opposing the government he is serving.

Speaking on KTN News’ CrossFire show on Thursday, Murathe also said Ruto and all Jubilee MPs campaigning for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates in the forthcoming by-elections will be removed from the party.

“The eviction party from the hustler’s mansion in Karen is loading, very soon there will be an eviction party,” Murathe said.

Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has now delved into the matter and said indeed there are plans to evict Ruto from his Karen residence.

He said the government is planning to use the Ministry of Public Works after Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) rejected the idea of evicting Ruto.

“Public works will write a notice claiming major repairs and or some paintwork to push DP out of Karen,” Itumbi stated.

