Monday, February 15, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has offered a piece of advice to DP Ruto following his frosty relationship with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing a gathering in Narok County on Sunday, Raila told Ruto to stop hanging to a broken marriage and instead look for another political partner.

He also asked the second in command to stop double-speak and choose whether he wants to be in government or outside government.

Raila Odinga also urged Kenyans to be wary of electing thieves in 2022 since even the President has said he will not hand over power to thieves.

“President Kenyatta himself has said that he does not trust some people, among them his DP, to lead as they are a bunch of thieves. You, as a Kenyan, should be very worried of them,” said Raila.

The former Premier also hit out at Ruto allies asserting that he (Raila) had taken the deputy president position in the Jubilee administration, saying he had never joined the government.

“I have not taken the role of deputy president in the Jubilee government. I’m not in government,” Raila said, adding that it was clear to everyone now that Ruto was not fit to lead the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST