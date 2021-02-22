Monday, 21 February 2021 – Steve Ouma is among the main suspects who are linked to the heinous murder of business lady, Caroline Wanjiku.

Ouma, with three others, kidnapped Caroline and brutally murdered her before dumping her body in a thicket in Kajiado.

According to reports, Ouma, who vied for a political seat in 2017, is a member of ruthless ‘wash wash’ kingpins who operate in Kilimani.

Caroline is alleged to have been murdered over a business deal gone sour.

Check out photos of Steve Ouma.

The Kenyan DAILY POST