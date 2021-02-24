Home Gossip This is Relax Inn pub in River Road where TUJU’s bodyguard,... This is Relax Inn pub in River Road where TUJU’s bodyguard, who used to mess with his wife was poisoned! (PHOTO) February 24, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Karma: The side-chick who snatched singer MARYA’s ex-husband, KEVO, cries out after he battered her like a sewage rat (PHOTOS) This is love: How do single people survive?(PHOTOs) Choose one: The tea plantation or the hot slay queen?(PHOTO) What do men want? You will dress for him like this in the house and he will still cheat (PHOTO) Has JOHO not spotted TRISHA KHALID, the hottest socialite from Mombasa right now?(PHOTOs) He is 59 years old and she is 27 years old – Money is everything! (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow