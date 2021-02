Friday, 19 February 2021 – His name is Professa Maxwell Odongo, a famous figure on social media.

Maxwell, a notorious womanizer and divorcee, is an employee of the United Nations in South Sudan and whenever he is in the country, he chews slay queens like sugarcane, thanks to his deep pockets.

Recently, he lost Ksh 700,000 that he had reportedly kept in his house after spending a night with a Kisumu-based slay queen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST