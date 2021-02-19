My name is Sandra and till date, I am always grateful to a friend who gave me a very good advice that changed my life by saving me from death. I was having these scary recurrent dreams that I did not understand.

I was always dreaming that I fell into a ditch and tried coming out but could not. A dream is a dream of course but when a dream comes everyday it raises questions on what it means and that was what was happening to me.

I tried asking my religious leaders of what the dream meant and how they could chase it away. Unfortunately, none of them could manage to interpret the dream and I was left helpless and worse, the dream kept recurring every night.

One morning, the dream was scarier than ever and I seriously wanted to have it chased away and moreover, I wanted to understand that dream because it had come for more than two months.

I went to work and told my friend about what I was dreaming everyday and she told me not to ignore especially due to its frequency. I told her how everyone whom I had asked for help failed to help me. She then told me she had a solution.

“I know of a traditional herbalist who can help you foretell your future by either using your dreams or his spells and moreover, he can keep the evil dream away from you,” my workmate told me.

He said the name of the traditional herbalist was called Doctor Mugwenu and she gave me his number. I called him after narrating to him my dream and he immediately asked me to see him immediately since it was a matter of life and death.

I took permission from work and rushed to his workplace. On reaching to his place, Doctor Mugwenu held my hand and read the future. He told me my life was in danger since the dream meant I was to die in a road accident in exactly two days.

He told me the exact place and time of the accident and with that, he did a spell to protect me and also asked me to not travel in any matatu on that specific date that I was to die since fate had bad plans for me.

He also did a spell to chase away the bad dreams that were appearing in my sleep. Though his report scared me, I was happy that I understood what the dream meant and also that my life was protected.

True to his interpretation, an accident occurred at the exact place and time he had told me about. That day, I just stayed in my house. All the people in the matatu died and I was happy that I had seen Doctor Mugwenu in time because he saved my life.

Doctor Mugwenu is able to accurately foretell one’s future and therefore, I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.