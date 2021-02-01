Monday, February 1, 2021 – Former Finance Cabinet Minister, Simeon Nyachae, is dead.

Nyachae died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

The former Nyaribari Chache MP has been ailing since 2018 and his health has been deteriorating with a memory lapse diagnosis.

Nyachae, 88, was MP from1992 to 2007. He also served as Cabinet Minister in both the Moi and Kibaki governments.

Nyachae was a graduate from Torquay Academy and Churchill College respectively both in the United Kingdom where he had studied a diploma in public administration.

However, he is best remembered as a presidential candidate in the 2002 election where he came third behind Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta.

His Ford People Party performed relatively well in the elections, winning 14 Parliamentary seats.

He lost his seat in the 2007 elections where Raila Odinga’s ODM wave swept across Nyanza.

In 2018, Nyachae collapsed at his Loresho home in Nairobi. He was treated both locally and in London.

Nyachae is the father of East African Court of Justice Judge Charles Nyachae. He is also a close relative of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

The Kenyan DAILY POST