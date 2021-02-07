Sunday, 07 February 2021 – Alarm has been raised over a concrete barrier near Chania Bridge that is posing a danger to motorists and other people passing by.

According to photos shared online, the concrete barrier is almost collapsing.

Residents say that it has been in that poor state for quite some time and KENHA seems not to be taking any action.

The barrier which is in a deplorable condition is located on a busy road and if it falls, lives may be lost and property destroyed.

See photos.

