Sunday, February 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies are now a worried lot over what is going on between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy.

This follows the call by Uhuru for Ruto to resign if he is dissatisfied with the performance of the Jubilee Government instead of attacking it from within.

Speaking yesterday, allies of Ruto, led by former Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale, asked both the President and his Deputy to reconcile and put their political differences aside.

He urged the two to bury the hatchet for the good of the country, otherwise things will get worse.

“I want to plead with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to sit down as gentlemen and sort out your differences once and for all for the sake of Kenya and the future of our great country.”

“Above all, you are friends,” Duale stated.

