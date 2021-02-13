Saturday, 13 February 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is admitted at the Nairobi Hospital as he continues to face endless tribulations after daring the state.

Sonko was taken to the hospital early this week after he was released on Sh300,000 bail by a Kiambu court.

According to his lawyers, he is suffering from stomach complications and high blood pressure.

His youngest daughter, Sandra, paid him a visit at the hospital and sent a message to those persecuting him saying, “They throw us in the wolves, we come leading the pack”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST