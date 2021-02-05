Friday, January 5, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto that he is a ‘hustler’

The DP, who is eying the presidency in 2022, has been preaching the ‘hustler narrative’ gospel claiming he rose from a chicken seller to occupy the second-highest office in the land.

But Murathe, who was having an interview with KTN News on Friday, said Ruto is not a ‘hustler’ as he claims.

Murathe said Ruto is a rich man because late former President Daniel Moi and late former Cabinet Minister Nicholas Biwott were his business partners in the 1990s.

He said Ruto should thank Moi and Biwott for making him rich.

“When you talk about the deputy president being a hustler, if you see some of those photos where the DP was sitting next to Nicholas Biwott and Daniel Moi those days…then you can see this is someone who has been at the centre of power…he was one of the very few people who could enter into a Cabinet meeting when he was an assistant minister,” Murathe said.

Murathe is among Central Kenya leaders who are opposed to Ruto succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST