Monday, February 1, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged to help Members of the County Assembly achieve their demands for a Ksh 2 million car grant each during a meeting with MCAs from Mt Kenya on Friday.

His assurance was welcomed by legislators who in turn promised to support the Building Bridges Initiative, whose future now lies in the hands of county assemblies.

However, if the proposal receives a green light from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), a section of the current MCAs are likely to miss out on the goodies.

According to the County Government Act, 2012 only those who will be reelected in the 2022 General Election are eligible to benefit from Uhuru’s goodies.

“A county assembly legislation that confers a direct benefit whether financial or in-kind on members of the county assembly shall come into force after the next general election of members of the county assembly,” reads Article 25 (3) of the County Government Act, 2012.

According to the SRC, MCAs are entitled to car loans of up to Ksh2 million to be paid back on a three percent interest rate within their term in office.

MPs, on the other hand, are able to access a Ksh5 million car grant, in addition to a Ksh7 million car loan which MCAs have argued they also deserve as they too carry out a legislative function.

The move comes even as leaders, especially those allied to Deputy President William Ruto, criticized the president for bribing MCAs with car grants to pass the controversial BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST