Saturday, February 6, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s husband, Kamotho Waiganjo, has said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will pass whether Deputy President William Ruto likes it or not.

In an article he wrote in one of the local dailies on Saturday, Kamotho who is one of the brilliant lawyers from the Mt Kenya region, said President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, will do everything possible to ensure BBI succeeds.

Kamotho also predicted the bill will have received the needed 24 county assembly endorsement within a few weeks, especially after Raila’s Siaya backyard led in giving it a nod earlier in the week.

“Baba’s County did him proud by being the first assembly to say yes. I would be surprised if the Bill does not get approval by the requisite 24 counties in the next few weeks,” Kamotho wrote.

He also said after the 24 county assemblies pass the Bill, he doesn’t see the country going for a referendum, since both the National Assembly and Senate will also pass the bill.

Kamotho said Uhuru and Raila might avoid the referendum since Deputy President William Ruto and his ‘hustler nation’ might embarrass them and that is why they will use the bicameral house to pass the BBI.

“Knowing of these political headwinds, why would BBI’s promoters run the risk of a contested referendum in which they may lose or win but leave grievously wounded?” Kamotho opined.

