Saturday, 20 February 2021 – Here’s a statement by DCI concerning the arrest of the suspects who murdered a 22-year-old Egerton University student on December 7th last year and dumped her body in a river.

After months of investigations, detectives have established that the heinous murder was committed by her close friends.

Following the brutal killing of a 22-year-old Egerton University student, whose lifeless body was found dumped in the shallow waters of river Subuku in Njoro, Nakuru County on December 7th, last year, detectives have since arrested the suspected perpetrators.

In a murder most foul, Eunice Muthoni Njeri who was a 4th-year student at the Njoro based University was first strangled before her killers dumped her body in river Subuku.

This revelation followed an autopsy conducted by Dr. Wangari Wambugu, at the Egerton University Funeral home on December 10, 2020.

Detectives believe that Njeri was murdered by her friends after one of them suspected that she was engaged in a love affair with her husband.

The two friends Diana Njeri Muthiomi and Tamar Wambora Njeru who are also students at Egerton University suspected that Njeri was having an affair with Diana’s husband Eric Maingi Mutuma. A day before Njeri was killed, Diana and Tamar had left for a funeral in Nakuru leaving behind the deceased with Diana’s husband.

It is after they returned late at night that they suspected a brewing love affair between the two. A confrontation & bitter exchange of words then ensued. The following day, the deceased was called by Diana & Tamar, to ostensibly settle the matter, never to be seen alive again.

Forensic analysis by our Homicide branch, placed Diana Njeri Muthiomi at the scene confirming that in the wee hours of December 7, 2020, Diana was at the exact spot where the deceased’s body was found.

Three suspects Diana Njeri Muthiomi, Tamar Wambora Njeru and Eric Maingi Mutuma have since been placed in custody, in connection with the murder. Diana and Eric will also face electronic fraud charges, after 722 Simcards and 7 mobile phones were found in their house.

The three will be arraigned at the Nakuru Law courts on Monday, to answer to their crimes. Meanwhile, Homicide Detectives have cast their net wider, in search of accomplices who helped in the dumping of the deceased’s body.

The Kenyan DAILY POST