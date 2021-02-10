Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – There was drama during the burial of the late bishop Bernard Nguyo after Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, was almost attacked by former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama.

Trouble started after Kalonzo started engaging in politics despite getting clear instructions from the church leaders who were presiding over the burial ceremony not to discuss any politics.

Things escalated after Kalonzo attempted to throw jibes at Muthama, who was among the leaders in attendance.

Muthama rose from his seat breathing fire after Kalonzo dragged his ex-wife’s name into messy politics and almost punched him before he was restrained.

Kalonzo and Muthama have been engaging in supremacy wars.

Kalonzo believes he is the Kamba community kingpin while Muthama believes that he has what it takes to dethrone the former VP.

See the dramatic video.

