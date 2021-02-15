Monday, 15 February 2021 – Last year, an Ummoiner matatu christened ‘Mastermind’ claimed the lives of two innocent people along Jogoo Road after its reckless driver rammed into an immobile lorry.

The deadly accident caused an uproar on social media since NTSA had impounded the killer matatu after it was captured on video being driven recklessly but the owner bribed rogue NTSA officials and got his license back.

The same killer matatu is being repainted and it will soon hit the road, barely 3 months after it caused the tragic accident along Jogoo Road.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST