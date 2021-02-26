Friday, 26 February 2021 – Charity Cherop’s father, Matthew Keboi, has revealed that her daughter called her on Sunday before she was murdered alongside her eight-year-old son and boyfriend, Kipkoech.

Mr. Cheboi said when his daughter called him while in the company of her son, she was in high spirits.

“She called and told me that she was from church and was buying some food before going to her house. That was our last communication until Tuesday when we received the devastating news from our relatives in Nairobi that my daughter and grandson were no more,” said Cheboi.

Cherop’s mother, Catherine Nyambura, described her daughter as very jovial and philanthropic.

“She was always smiling, and she loved to help the needy,” she said.

Neighbours said Cherop and her son were last seen on Sunday and Kipkoech on Monday.

Kipkoech, who was preparing to become a priest, was found in the bathroom with his hands and legs tied with a laptop cable.

