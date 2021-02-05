Friday, February 5, 2021 – Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has revealed the extravagant life that Deputy President William Ruto was living when he was a student at the University of Nairobi in the late 90s.

In an interview with KTN on Thursday, Millie said the second in command was cruising in high-end vehicles when he was at the institution.

Millie further said when Ruto was a student, he was already rich having been a member of the infamous Youth for KANU (YK 92).

“The DP was in the university with me, immediately we left while some of us were walking, he was cruising in vehicles,” Millie said.

Ruto, who has been championing the hustler narrative, has tried different formations to fit in with ordinary Kenyans at the grassroots level as he seeks to woo them ahead of the 2022 General Election, where he has declared his ambitions for the top seat.

The former Eldoret North lawmaker often describes himself as a son of a peasant, who used to earn a living by selling chicken but worked hard and rose to occupy the second-highest office in the land.

The Kenyan DAILY POST