Sunday, February 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto took his 2022 presidential campaign to Trans Nzoia County on Saturday where he urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, that the time for tribal politics is over.

Ruto who held several rallies in Trans Nzoia County said the 2022 presidential race will be issue-based campaigns and not tribal-based.

The DP said that in the previous elections, leaders have banked on tribal groupings as a means to ascending to power.

Speaking in reference to what is seen to target the coalition being championed by Uhuru, the DP said taking back the country to tribal politics is backward.

“The days’ leaders relied on tribal politics to survive are now gone. Let those interested in leadership sell their agenda to Kenyans and stop regrouping along tribal lines,” Ruto said.

On Thursday, Uhuru paraded ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (Kanu), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and Charity Ngilu (NARC) at State House, Nairobi where they issued a joint statement on BBI.

The “Deep State” is reported to be drawing a strong lineup to face off with Ruto who has put up a spirited campaign to succeed Uhuru in 2022.

Mudavadi, Gideon, Kalonzo, and Wetangula have teamed up isolating Raila in the State House race.

