Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – The larger Mt. Kenya region has tipped The Service Party leader, Mwangi Kiunjuri, as the best man to be Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in 2022.

This comes even as he stepped up his campaigns in support of the DP as the best man to take over after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and last term comes to an end.

However, he is not alone as Ruto finds himself in a fix with MPs, Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), and Tharaka Nithi Senator, Kithure Kindiki also said to be eyeing the position.

Ruto is understood to be eyeing Mt. Kenya as a preferred region to produce his running mate. Other regions are Western and Coast.

According to political analyst Festus Irungu, Kiunjuru is best suited to pair with Ruto owing to his vast experience in politics and his acceptability across the Mt Kenya region.

However, Kiunjuri, who was fired from the Cabinet in January last year, should reach out to the other leaders and rally them behind him.

“Kiunjuri is definitely a front runner for the position owing to his long stay in politics and leadership.”

“If he can talk to the rest of the leaders to support him, he is the most trusted leader among the youth and the elderly,” he said.

In the early days of the Building Bridges Initiative, when he was still serving as CS, Kiunjuri organised Mt. Kenya region leaders to reject the document, leaving no doubt that he has some influence.

Irungu’s sentiments were echoed by Laikipia Senator John Kinyua who stated that Kiunjuri is way ahead of his peers in the run towards deputizing Ruto.

“I will stand on my earlier position that Kiunjuri is the right man to take over the leadership mantle from Uhuru as the leader of Mt Kenya.”

“His ability to rally politicians from the region to take a common position is a clear indication of a unifying leader,” he said.

“Kiunjuri brings about vast experience spanning over 25 years that few politicians have in Mt. Kenya.”

“His knack for the political language also sets him apart from the rest and in the coming days, we, the leadership of Mt. Kenya, will sit down and settle on him to be our leader,” he added.

