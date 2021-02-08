Qualifications

•Are holders of a minimum of C in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education

•Holder of a Diploma in a Business related field or its equivalent from a reputable institution.

•Diploma in Co-operative Management will be an added advantage.

•Minimum of 1 year working experience in a financial services institution.

•Proficiency in Ms Office suite.

•Unquestionable Integrity and strong ethical standards

•Accuracy and attention to detail

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the minimum requirements to send their applications, certificates and detailed cv including 3 referees to info@joinassacco.com or drop to our offices by 13th February 2021. Current and expected salary should be quoted in the application letter.

NOTE: Due to the numerous number of applications received, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Applications addressed to;

THE CHAIRMAN

JOINAS SACCO SOCIETY LTD

P.O BOX 669-00219

KARURI