Position: Teller
Reporting to Branch Manager
Responsibilities
- Processes savings withdrawals, deposits, cheques and any other payments.
- Ensure security of Tellers cubicle and safekeeping of all cash in his/her care
- Verify identity of customers before service
- Effectively and efficiently serve all customers
- Document all cash transfers to and from the Treasury
- Make reports to the Branch Manager on all transactions
- Place customer orders for cheques, RTGS and bank cards and maintain necessary registers.
- Maintain the positive image of the Society in the community
- Agency
- Marketing of the Society products and services
- Ensure daily audit and reconciliation of transactions and cash
- Answer account-related questions for customers
- Maintains the positive image of the society
- Any other duty assigned by the supervisors
Qualifications
- A KCSE mean grade of C+ and above with a minimum of C in English and Mathematics
- Diploma in banking or CPA part
- A valid certificate of good
- Computer
- Knowledge of operation of various management Information systems is an added
- At least one year experience in a similar capacity.
How to Apply
Times U Sacco Ltd. Is a licensed deposit taking Sacco operating within the country with our headquarters at Nkubu, Meru. We are seeking highly competent and outstanding individuals to fill the following positions.The applications to reach the undersigned via mail (careers@timesusacco.co.ke) or via post on or before Friday 12th February 2021.