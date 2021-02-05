Position: Teller

Reporting to Branch Manager

Responsibilities

Processes savings withdrawals, deposits, cheques and any other payments.

Ensure security of Tellers cubicle and safekeeping of all cash in his/her care

Verify identity of customers before service

Effectively and efficiently serve all customers

Document all cash transfers to and from the Treasury

Make reports to the Branch Manager on all transactions

Place customer orders for cheques, RTGS and bank cards and maintain necessary registers.

Maintain the positive image of the Society in the community

Agency

Marketing of the Society products and services

Ensure daily audit and reconciliation of transactions and cash

Answer account-related questions for customers

Maintains the positive image of the society

Any other duty assigned by the supervisors

Qualifications

A KCSE mean grade of C+ and above with a minimum of C in English and Mathematics

Diploma in banking or CPA part

A valid certificate of good

Computer

Knowledge of operation of various management Information systems is an added

At least one year experience in a similar capacity.

How to Apply

Times U Sacco Ltd. Is a licensed deposit taking Sacco operating within the country with our headquarters at Nkubu, Meru. We are seeking highly competent and outstanding individuals to fill the following positions.The applications to reach the undersigned via mail (careers@timesusacco.co.ke) or via post on or before Friday 12th February 2021.