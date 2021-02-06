Saturday, 06 February 2021 – A police officer based in Kiambu has committed suicide after being involved in an altercation with his seniors.

The deceased cop identified as Haron Stephen Kipchem, who was attached to Gathatha police station, had deserted duties since 3rd January 2021 and when he returned to work on 27th January 2021, he was summoned by his seniors to explain why he was not at work for almost one month.

The officer is said to have committed suicide by jumping into a dam, 10 kilometers from the station.

Here’s what the OB statement reads.

KIAMBU POLICE STATION

KIAMBU SUB-COUNTY POLICE

SUBJECT: DROWNING/DEATH OF A POLICE

It was reported by gathatha farm manager Mr Onyango C/O TEL NO.072141286* Mr BJ 508706 About 10KMS west of station.

That at around 1,300 Hrs farm workers spotted a floating human body on the farm dam .

OCS kiambu ,DCI kiambu officers and scene of crime personnel visited the scene and deceased body retrieved.

It was later Identified to be NO.59258 PC Haron stephen kipkechem a Police officer who was attached at gathatha patrol base.

He had deserted duties as from 3rd January 2021 and he had resurfaced back to duties on 27th January 2021 and served with notification to show cause and he cannot be charge in orderly room proceeding on 28th January 2021.

However the officer was reported missing from the post on 29th january 2021.

Deceased body photographed , Retrieved and Ferried to Kenyatta University mortuary pending autopsy . CASE P.U.I

The Kenyan DAILY POST.