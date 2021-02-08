Monday, February 8, 2021 – A middle-aged lady has lost her life after she was thrown out of a moving matatu by a rogue driver.

According to Inooro FM’s Victor Kinuthia, the deceased lady, who is identified as Judy Wanjiku Nyaga, an employee of Equity Bank, had an altercation with a matatu driver who threw her out of the moving vehicle at Juja and tried to run over her before she was saved by car wash attendants.

She reported the matter to Ruiru police station and then sought medical help in a nearby hospital.

However, her condition worsened and she was transferred to Thika Level 5 Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The matatu belongs to Memba Sacco and its registration number is KCZ 729 C.

This is what Inooro FM journalist Victor Kinuthia posted.

Here are photos of the deceased lady.

