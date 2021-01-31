KAKUMA REFUGEE CAMP SECONDARY SCHOOLS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BOARD OF MANAGEMENT TEACHER INTERNS

Kakuma Refugee Camp and Kalobeyei Settlement located in Turkana West Sub-County, Turkana County has seven secondary schools namely:

– Kakuma Refugee Secondary

– Greenlight Secondary School

– Somali Bantu Secondary School

– Morneau Sheppel Secondary School

– Vision Secondary School

– Kalobeyei Settlement Secondary School

– Brightstar Integrated Secondary School

The schools will provide an internship opportunity for graduate teachers to teach in a refugee setting.

This is aimed at enabling fresh graduate teachers acquire practical field experience in a unique humanitarian setting serving refugees.

The interns will be responsible for the effective implementation of the prescribed secondary education curriculum.

The schools are seeking suitable candidates to fill the positions below:

Mathematics & Biology

Biology & Chemistry

Mathematics & Chemistry

Mathematics & Physics

History & CRE

Kiswahili & CRE

Kiswahili & History

English & Literature

QUALIFICATIONS

Degree in education from a recognized institution

Registered with the Teachers Service Commission

Proven performance as a secondary school teacher

Able and willing to live, work, travel in a fast paced and insecure environment adhering to strict security guidelines

HOW TO APPLY

If you wish to apply for these positions, please send your resume with a covering letter using the following link: https://forms.gle/QL4UfS1VztGmUqrC7.

Deadline for applications is Thursday 4th February 2021

The Kakuma and Kalobeyei Camp Secondary School selection processes reflect our commitment to a diverse and inclusive environment.

We work in schools and are committed to safeguard children from abuse.

Kadurenge Azegere

for the Principals

Kakuma Refugee Camp and Kalobeyei Settlement Secondary Schools