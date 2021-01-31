KAKUMA REFUGEE CAMP SECONDARY SCHOOLS
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BOARD OF MANAGEMENT TEACHER INTERNS
Kakuma Refugee Camp and Kalobeyei Settlement located in Turkana West Sub-County, Turkana County has seven secondary schools namely:
– Kakuma Refugee Secondary
– Greenlight Secondary School
– Somali Bantu Secondary School
– Morneau Sheppel Secondary School
– Vision Secondary School
– Kalobeyei Settlement Secondary School
– Brightstar Integrated Secondary School
The schools will provide an internship opportunity for graduate teachers to teach in a refugee setting.
This is aimed at enabling fresh graduate teachers acquire practical field experience in a unique humanitarian setting serving refugees.
The interns will be responsible for the effective implementation of the prescribed secondary education curriculum.
The schools are seeking suitable candidates to fill the positions below:
- Mathematics & Biology
- Biology & Chemistry
- Mathematics & Chemistry
- Mathematics & Physics
- History & CRE
- Kiswahili & CRE
- Kiswahili & History
- English & Literature
QUALIFICATIONS
- Degree in education from a recognized institution
- Registered with the Teachers Service Commission
- Proven performance as a secondary school teacher
- Able and willing to live, work, travel in a fast paced and insecure environment adhering to strict security guidelines
HOW TO APPLY
If you wish to apply for these positions, please send your resume with a covering letter using the following link: https://forms.gle/QL4UfS1VztGmUqrC7.
Deadline for applications is Thursday 4th February 2021
The Kakuma and Kalobeyei Camp Secondary School selection processes reflect our commitment to a diverse and inclusive environment.
We work in schools and are committed to safeguard children from abuse.
Kadurenge Azegere
for the Principals
Kakuma Refugee Camp and Kalobeyei Settlement Secondary Schools