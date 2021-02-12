Friday, 12 February 2021 – Supreme Court judge, Justice Smokin Wanjala, caused a stir during a burial in Busia County after he showed up drunk.

The drunk judge was staggering and stammering while making a rather odd speech where he bragged about his credentials, success, and career.

“I am well learned. I went to university and attained a degree. I also undertook my master’s at Columbia University. I learnt English and I am a fluent speaker,” Wanjala, who was attending the burial of Rtd. Justice Lawrence Peter Ouna on Sunday bragged.

The burial was attended by top dignitaries including, Busia Senator Amos Wako, the area Speaker Bernard Wamalwa, and a few former MPs like Fred Gumo.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST