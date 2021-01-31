Job Vacancy: Project Support Assistant

NIRAS-Africa Ltd is an International consultancy incorporated in Kenya in 2019 as part of the larger NIRAS company, working with development assistance consultancy in developing countries around the world. NIRAS has been active in Kenya for the last 30 years and has currently several ongoing long-term projects in the agriculture, environment, forestry and urban development sectors. Other strong areas for NIRAS are water supply and sanitation, water resources management, climate change, energy, governance and decentralization, skills development, and health.

Overall Objective: The Project Assistant will assist NIRAS Africa in three major areas and be directly involved in general company business by providing administrative services in the following areas: project management and consulting (through project administration services), operations (through office administration including assistance with logistics) and business development (through providing administrative inputs into positioning and bidding processes including consultant recruitment).,

Reporting: The Project Assistant will report to the NIRAS Africa Operations Director.

Main Responsibilities and Specific Tasks will Include:

PROJECT ADMINISTRATION (60 %)

The Project Assistant will work closely with the project managers of NIRAS Africa.

Tasks to be undertaken include:

Support project staff with all practical office needs including seating arrangements, procurement of laptops and other equipment, purchase of office supplies

Manage project staff’s project expenses and claims

Assist the project managers in drafting of project staff’s contract and amendments

Register project staff’s time

Assist with booking meetings, field visits and other travels for project staff

Organising project events as required e.g. workshops and learning events

Any other reasonable tasks as assigned by the project managers

OPERATIONAL TASKS (30%)

The Project Assistant will work closely with finance and operations staff and undertake the following tasks amongst others:

In charge of meeting rooms bookings for office

Develop and regularly update the contact list of suppliers and services for the office

Responsible for the regular purchase of office supply

Take notes during the weekly office meetings and circulate to staff

Contact person for IT services for NIRAS Africa

Check PO Box in Lavington Mall on a monthly basis

Assist in administration for the anticipated move to new premises

In charge of office maintenance and repairs

In charge of organising practical set-up and refreshment for client or consultants meetings

Organise NIRAS staff entertainment and functions which include: Monthly Brown Bag lunch meeting Weekly Thursday Happy Hour Team Building activities Annual Christmas Dinner

Any other reasonable tasks as assigned by the Line Manager

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT (10 %)

The Project Assistant will work closely with the business development staff and undertake the following tasks amongst others:

Assist consultant recruitment processes for tender teams, conduct search processes, collect and organise CVs, undertake background and reference checks, help arrange interview processes, compile statements of availability and offer letters, upload and organise files on SharePoint.

Be the NIRAS Africa Nairobi office focal point for the reference database Relief Web

Any other reasonable tasks as assigned by the business development team.

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS;

NIRAS Africa office team is small and all staff need to be flexible and willing to accept that they will have to carry out tasks which in a larger office would be the responsibility of a more junior member of staff.

Undergraduate degree in any discipline.

At least 2 (two) years’ experience in a full range of administrative, logistical and office support services in a company or NGO. Project administrative skills are a must have.

Good written and spoken English.

Highly organised in both time and in resources management.

Able to multitask and is a decision maker.

Works well under pressure and efficiently to meet strict deadlines.

Has excellent interpersonal skills for collaborating effectively with others and facilitate team communication.

Computer literate (Windows, Excel, Word, Outlook and use of Internet).

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications which include a detailed CV, cover letter and contacts of 3 references via email to JUKI@niras.com or niras.kenya.recruitment@gmail.com by 10th February 2021. Hardcopies will not be accepted.