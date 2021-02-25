Thursday, 25 February 2021 – Faded TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, has hinted that she will soon be back on the screen.

Betty was fired from K24 TV last year around May due to poor ratings during a massive lay-off exercise that rendered more than 100 employees mainly from the broadcast division jobless.

After she left K24TV, she concentrated on her salon business and turned into some sort of a social media drama queen.

Early today, Betty posted some photos at Standard Media Group offices along Mombasa Road and revealed that she will back on the screen next month.

“She’s back, I told you it wasn’t for long. I am so blessed. Grateful to God. March 7th,” she wrote.

Betty previously worked at KTN, when she was at the top of her career before she was poached by K24TV.

However, her ratings have dropped and her image tainted after she turned into some sort of a socialite.

KTN is struggling with viewership after losing the audience to rival stations.

It remains to be seen the value that the faded TV anchor will add to the struggling station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST