Sunday, February 28, 2021 – Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, was involved in a tragic accident shortly after a video of her husband babysitting Karen Nyamu’s 4-month-old son went viral.

Karen, who is Samidoh’s mistress and baby mama, posted a video of the famous Mugithi singer in her house spending quality time with their son and captioned it, “a dad doesn’t tell you he loves you, he shows you,”

Less than one hour after the video went viral online and caused wild reactions on various social platforms, Samidoh’s wife announced on her official Instagram page that the car she was driving in the company of friends had been involved in a tragic accident.

The car rammed into a lorry but they escaped unhurt.

Samidoh’s wife was behind the wheel when the accident happened.

“Thanks God for saving my life and those of my friends. I now believe the devil is a woman,” she wrote.

By saying that she now believes that the devil is a woman, Netizens are interpreting that the message posted by Samidoh’s wife is directed to her husband’s mistress Karen Nyamu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST