Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – KANU Secretary-General, Nick Salat, has warned Tanga Tanga that they will be in for a rude shock come 2022 when their leader, Deputy President William Ruto, fails to clinch the presidency.

Speaking yesterday, Salat insisted that the politicians allied to Ruto should stop assuming he will automatically become president in 2022 because that will not happen.

According to Salat, that is a dream that is too far away for them to lecture people about.

He added that the Tanga Tanga leaders should first have an understanding of Kenya’s political history before they make their assumptions.

“Tanga Tanga should understand the country’s political history well.”

“They should forget thinking that their candidate will automatically be Kenya’s president in 2022.”

“That is a dream too far away to lecture people about,” tweeted Nick Salat.

Salat is a big critic of the Tanga Tanga movement that is associated with Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST