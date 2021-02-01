Monday, February 1, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has blasted his Deputy, William Ruto, for degrading Kenyan youths by offering them wheelbarrows instead of real jobs.

Speaking yesterday, Uhuru deconstructed Ruto’s hustler narrative, saying it is misplaced and offering the youth “false hope”.

According to Uhuru, the youngsters needed jobs and not the one-wheel invention.

Uhuru also painted Ruto as a dishonest man for lying to Kenyans about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying BBI is good and will springboard the youth to a brighter future.

“Then you (Ruto) come here and pose as if you are the one that knows it all.”

“You claim that you understand the problems of the youth.”

“You tell them that you will give them wheelbarrows.”

“Who told you the youth want wheelbarrows?”

“These people want jobs.”

“They want to be independent,” said Uhuru.

“Don’t you want a government that will ensure that by the time you will be in leadership, you will be bigger, better, stronger and brighter?”

“Avoid these fake stories.”

“Stories that will not affect or change your life in any way whatsoever.”

“The country has a bright future with a solid foundation built on other foundations.”

“Don’t destroy it in search of false hope,” he added.

The president’s scathing remarks against Ruto came hardly a day after the DP punctured holes in the BBI, which he (Ruto) claimed was overambitious and thus not feasible.

The Kenyan DAILY POST