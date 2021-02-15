Monday, February 15, 2021 – There was drama during the fundraiser at AIC Church after Kinangop MP, Kwenya Thuku, told Deputy President William Ruto to his face to stop lying to the people about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking at the event, Thuku, who recently decamped from Ruto’s wing of the Jubilee Government, revealed that Ruto and his allied MPs were hell-bent on misleading Kenyans, especially the Mt. Kenya region.

He spoke firmly in support of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership, which has been a bone of contention between his supporters and those of Ruto.

“Let’s stop the rhetoric and tell people the truth.”

“We have seen what the president has done even as his deputy keeps on attacking and criticizing him.”

“We have many complete and ongoing projects in Nyandarua and other parts of Central Kenya,” Thuku said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST