Friday, 19 February 2021 – Controversial lawyer and politician, Karen Nyamu, is tired of being labeled a homewrecker.

Rumours have been flying around that she is involved in an extra-marital affair with famous Mugithi singer, Samidoh.

In a question-and-answer session with her fans, Karen said that people should stop calling her a homewrecker because Samidoh’s wife has not complained.

“I saw Samidoh with his wife on Valentines where were you and how is she saying?” asked a curious fan and Nyamu replied saying, “Hehe I was home with the babies and nanny. Muwachange kuniita homewrecker, she is not complaining”

