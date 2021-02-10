Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Former Senate Majority Whip, Irungu Kang’ata, is set to make a major announcement after his unceremonious ouster as Senate Majority Whip by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party due to his continued association with Deputy President William Ruto, who is considered as a rebel.

Speaking yesterday moments after he was shown the door, Kang’ata said he will first consult with Murang’a residents before announcing the way forward.

“In the next three weeks I will be having a small gathering in my home in Murang’a and I will make a major announcement.”

“It is not about me.”

“ It is about the wananchi…leadership is about echoing what the people are saying.”

“I need to talk to my people…they give me a political direction and then I will echo their views,” he said.

Asked about decamping to Tanga Tanga, Kang’ata said he still believes in what the President said regarding serving two terms and handing over to Deputy President William Ruto.

