Thursday, February 11, 2021 – Salma Mbuvi, the youngest daughter of former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has described her dad as the ‘kindest, purest and most gentle person’ through an emotional letter that she penned to him.

Salma claims that her father is innocent of all the charges that he is facing and accused the state of persecuting him.

“You could be the kindest, purest, and the most gentle person, but that won’t stop the world from throwing dirt at you. It won’t stop them from misusing your emotions to best fit their own.

It won’t stop them from accusing you of things you never did. But the thing is none of this should stop you from being who you are. Never dull your own light because of others.

Don’t ever harden your heart for a world like this because it’s simply not worth it,” she wrote.

She further addressed those who are persecuting her father, claiming that they are doing so to feel strong and encouraged him to take a deep breath and smile.

Salma remains confident that her dad will come out strong despite the endless tribulations that he is currently facing.

“You are the way you’re because this world is in need of souls like you. People will do anything to make themselves feel better, even if it means destroying you.

Your sensitive nature will catch onto the cruelty of this world, but remind yourself that them throwing dirt at you doesn’t say anything about you, but it says a whole lot about them.

﻿Take a deep breath and smile”, she further wrote.

