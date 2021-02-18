Thursday, 18 February 2021 – Mike Sonko’s eldest daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, has been trending on social media after she spilled the beans on her toxic relationship with Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

Taking to her Instagram page during a question-and-answer session with her fans, Saumu shared a photo displaying injuries that the skirt-chasing Senator inflicted on her face.

She further accused him of cheating on her with some of her close friends.

“These are the things that he did to me. He almost killed me. I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you,” Saumu wrote.

She also started a hashtag calling for the arrest of the violent Senator.

Sonko’s wife, Primrose Mbuvi, has comforted her daughter after she divulged the details of her abusive relationship with Anwar.

She shared a photo posing with Saumu when she was expecting her second child with the Senator and encouraged her with a bible verse from Isaiah 43:2 that reads, “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you.”

Anwar has since rubbished Saumu’s allegations that he frequently battered her when they were dating.

He claimed that he battered her only once before he realized that she was suffering from mental problems.

“She has a mental problem called bipolar. That’s why we never stayed together. She breaks things, shouts and loses memory for even a week.” Anwar said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST