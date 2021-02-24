Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Saumu Mbuvi, the eldest daughter of Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has not been lucky when it comes to matters do with love.

Before she fell in love with skirt-chasing Lamu Senator, Anwar Loitiptip, she was in a relationship with a wannabe politician called Ben Gatu.

Ben Gatu subjected her to physical abuse and then dumped her after they welcomed their first child.

Saumu’s relationship with Senator Anwar also ended in premium tears.

The single mother of two now claims that she is ready to fall in love with a man from a humble background.

She revealed this during a question-and-answer session with her fans.

“Unaeza date maskini kama mimi? Juu nimekumezea mate muda mrefu. Nikuje DM?” a male fan who has been crushing on her asked and she responded saying, “Why not”.

