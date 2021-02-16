Tuesday, 16 February 2021 – Mike Sonko’s eldest daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, has parted ways with Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip after he assaulted her.

Saumu confirmed the messy breakup on her Instagram page during a question-and-answer session with her fans.

According to the mother of two, the youthful Senator almost killed her after frequent beatings, prompting her to walk out of the abusive relationship.

She further accused him of cheating on her.

Saumu displayed injuries inflicted by the Senator on her face and advised women not to tolerate violent men.

“These are things he did to me. He almost killed me, I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you,” she posted on her Instagram stories.

Saumu and the Senator, who is said to be a notorious womanizer, welcomed a child together last year.

Saumu has another child with a wannabe politician Ben Gatu, a well-known skirt chaser, who targets daughters of prominent politicians.

She dumped Ben Gatu and accused him of being violent and using her for political mileage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST