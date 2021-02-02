Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, is facing the toughest legal battle in his life that may see him spend the rest of his life in prison.

Sonko, who was arraigned in a Kiambu court, is charged with various counts of assault and forcible entry of property in Buruburu Phase Four.

Sonko denied the charges of forcible entry and nine counts of assault causing bodily harm with the prosecution arguing that he should be denied bail.

In an affidavit, Chief Inspector Geoffrey Ndatho told the court headed by Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Atambo that the offence occurred on May 25, 2019, at LR NRB block 78/863 at Kamukunji sub-county in Nairobi County.

The court heard that Sonko left his office at City Hall while he was the Nairobi Governor and proceeded to Buruburu Phase Four while accompanied by youths, who under his utterances, caused the commission of the offences.

Ndatho said that Sonko is being investigated for other criminal offences within the country.

The investigating officer said that Sonko has contact with the residents of Nairobi and can interfere with the witnesses.

The court heard that Sonko has been charged with a serious offence and if found guilty he shall be sentenced to serve a custodial sentence and therefore there is a high probability and incentive for Sonko to abscond court attendance.

The prosecution also pleaded with the court to deny Sonko bail because he may interfere and intimidate key prosecution witnesses if released on bail because other perpetrators are still at large and they are believed to be his followers.

They also heard that he has a lot of influence in Nairobi County and there is the possibility of interfering with ongoing investigations.

The court also heard that Sonko was charged in Mombasa chief magistrate court criminal case No. 275 of 2001.

He obtained anticipatory bail in Nairobi high court application No. 244 of 2001 but failed to attend the subordinate court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST