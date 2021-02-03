Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko tops the list of the worst-performing governors in terms of spending allocated cash on development.

This is according to the latest 2021 draft budget policy statement released by the National Treasury.

The data revealed counties with the lowest development to total expenditure during the period under review were Nairobi city (8.5%), Taita Taveta (18.1%), Tana River (18.4%), Samburu (18.7%) and Laikipia (19%).

The respective county bosses in these counties are Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta), Dadho Godhana (Tana River), Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu) and Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia).

The report disclosed that whereas all the 47 county governments are required to allocate a minimum of 30% of their budget over the medium-term to development expenditure pursuant to Section 107 (2) (b) of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012, most of them did not adhere to the legal requirement.

According to Treasury records, the top best performing counties with the highest percentage of development to total expenditure were Marsabit (44.1%), Mandera (43.4%), Kwale (39.4%), Kakamega (39.3%) and Isiolo (38.1%) headed by Mohamed Mohamud Ali, Ali Roba, Salim Mvurya, Wycliffe Oparanya and Mohamed Kuti respectively.

The ex-chequer further noted only 11 counties stuck to the county governments’ compliance requirement which states that the wage bill shall not exceed 35% of total revenue.

The 11 were Mandera, Kwale, Nakuru, Lamu, Narok, Tana River, Uasin Gishu, Kilifi, Nyandarua, Marsabit and Kericho.

The Kenyan DAILY POST