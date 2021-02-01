Monday, February 1, 2021 – Ousted Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has written to the Witness Protection Agency to have 13 key witnesses placed under the protection programme.

The witnesses will be used in the case pitting Sonko against Interior PS Karanja Kibicho over their alleged involvement in promoting violence during the 2017 election campaigns as claimed by the former Nairobi boss.

Through his lawyer, John Khaminwa, Sonko sought to have the witnesses protected due to the sensitive nature of the case.

“In view of the nature and sensitivity of the case, we request that as a matter of urgency, that our clients be placed under the Witness Protection Programme,” part of the letter by Sonko stated.

This comes after Kibicho obtained orders barring Sonko from linking him to the 2017 General election chaos.

The PS claimed that Sonko had an agenda to damage his reputation and character.

He stated that the former governor has been making false and libelous utterances against him since 2017.

