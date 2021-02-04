Thursday, February 4, 2021 – Embattled former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s fate is already sealed as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government is hell-bent on locking him up for life to serve as an example to those who are fond of rattling the ‘deep state’ and the ‘system’.

Last evening, Sonko was taken to Kahawa West Law Court where he was charged with terrorism.

Located within the compound of Kamiti Maximum Prison, Kahawa Law Court is the first and largest court in Kenya dedicated to counter-terrorism and related high-risk cases.

He was escorted to court under tight security by anti-terror police and no one was allowed near him because the guy is considered ‘dangerous’.

This happened just hours after the former city boss appeared at the Anti-Corruption Court for a mention of a case in which he is accused of demanding Sh10 million from a private company to grant it a contract to collect revenue in the county.

This explains why the former Nairobi governor broke down in court yesterday and cried bitterly upon realizing the enormity of charges before him.

Terrorism is a serious crime whose penalty is death but will be commuted to life imprisonment.

It is alleged that Uhuru wants to see Sonko pay for his crimes, among them insulting him and rattling his government, dearly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST