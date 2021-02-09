Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been released by a Kiambu Court on a cash bail of Sh300,000 or a surety of the same amount.

This is after the prosecution failed to convince the court on why Sonko should not be given bail or bond in a case where he has been charged with assault.

Sonko was charged with various counts of assault and forcible entry of property in Buruburu Phase Four.

However, he denied the charges of forcible entry and nine counts of assault causing bodily harm with the prosecution arguing that he should be denied bail.

A Kahawa West court is also today expected to make a ruling on an application by the police to be allowed to detain Sonko for 30 days as they investigate terror-related charges.

Sonko was picked up today morning by police at the Nairobi Hospital for the ruling of his assault case.

Sonko had been admitted to the hospital on Monday night after complaining of stomach complications and high blood pressure while at the Gigiri police cells.

Sonko’s release comes only a day after former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka visited him at Gigiri Police Station.

The Wiper leader had intervened and pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to forgive Sonko.

The Kenyan DAILY POST