Monday, February 22, 2021 – Zimbabwean Vice President, Kembo Mohadi, is the talk of social media after his randy behaviours were exposed.

Mohadi, 71, is heard asking a married woman identified as Chevaughn, whether he can visit him in his office for a hot bonking session.

“Are you alright now?” Mohadi enquires. “Can you give me a f*** now?”

Chevaughn tells Mohadi that she has been advised by a gynecologist to stop taking a certain type of contraceptive pills which were causing her bleeding.

In a clear suggestion the pair were having unprotected sex, Mohadi says: “So you are not taking any contraceptives?”

“Right now I’m not,” replies Chevaughn.

Alarmed, Mohadi asks her: “What about if you get pregnant?”

“Well, I don’t know,” Chevaughn says.

Listen to the leaked audios.

Part 1

Part 2

The Kenyan DAILY POST.