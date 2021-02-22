Monday, February 22, 2021 – Zimbabwean Vice President, Kembo Mohadi, is the talk of social media after his randy behaviours were exposed.
Mohadi, 71, is heard asking a married woman identified as Chevaughn, whether he can visit him in his office for a hot bonking session.
“Are you alright now?” Mohadi enquires. “Can you give me a f*** now?”
Chevaughn tells Mohadi that she has been advised by a gynecologist to stop taking a certain type of contraceptive pills which were causing her bleeding.
In a clear suggestion the pair were having unprotected sex, Mohadi says: “So you are not taking any contraceptives?”
“Right now I’m not,” replies Chevaughn.
Alarmed, Mohadi asks her: “What about if you get pregnant?”
“Well, I don’t know,” Chevaughn says.
Listen to the leaked audios.
Part 1
Part 2
