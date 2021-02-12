Friday, February 12, 2021 – Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has blasted Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, after his county became the first to shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill on Thursday.

During the stormy session at the Baringo County Assembly, 30 MCAs rejected the bill with only 11 voting yes. One member was absent. The Assembly has 42 members.

Reacting to the move, lawyer Donald Kipkorir blamed Gideon Moi, saying it is a big shame that the KANU chairman failed to convince 30 MCAs to support the bill.

He wondered how Moi, who brags to be a national leader, can convince 52 million Kenyans if he cannot convince 30 MCAs in Baringo County.

“Any political leader who can’t deliver his County’s Assembly to pass the BBI Bill should not be allowed to sit on the High Table …. If you can’t convince 30 MCAs, you aren’t worthy to be entrusted with convincing 52million Kenyans! Political Leadership is about numbers,” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page.

